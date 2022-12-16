Cowen Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.55. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $575.00.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,857 shares of company stock valued at $66,212,360 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

