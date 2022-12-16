Cowen Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $133.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

