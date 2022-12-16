CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.96. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 56,677 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.73.

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

In other CPI Aerostructures news, Director Terry Dean Stinson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,714.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,537 shares of company stock worth $103,317. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

