Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.67 on Monday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

