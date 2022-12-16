Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading 12.4% Higher

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 3,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Crypto Stock Up 12.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About Crypto

(Get Rating)

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.