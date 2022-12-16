Crypto Snack (SNACK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $338,692.64

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $338,692.64 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.90 or 0.05308243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00491864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.66 or 0.29143163 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

