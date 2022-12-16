Crypto Snack (SNACK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,111.62

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $336,111.62 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

