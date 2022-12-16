CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF stock remained flat at 13.90 on Friday. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTPVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CTP from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Further Reading

