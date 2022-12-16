Curve DAO Token Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $311.70 million and $36.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

