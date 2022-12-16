CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,547. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 81.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

