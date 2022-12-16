CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 3,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

