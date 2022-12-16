CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 49,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 323,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 333,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.60 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

