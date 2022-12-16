Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

