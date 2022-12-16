DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $70.23 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

