DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

