DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $36.40 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11,823.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 360,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

