DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

