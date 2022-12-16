DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 35,075 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,075 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

