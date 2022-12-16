David Garfinkle Sells 7,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 4,779,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

