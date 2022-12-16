Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 23,394 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 197,460 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 72,896 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.