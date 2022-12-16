Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 15.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after buying an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,248,000 after buying an additional 447,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after buying an additional 897,210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after buying an additional 550,902 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.