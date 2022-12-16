Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 188,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,447,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250,972 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RWM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

