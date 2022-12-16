Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00.
Nuvalent Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.43.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
