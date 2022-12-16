Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

