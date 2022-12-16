Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,481. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

