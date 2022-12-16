Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.33 billion-$54.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.07 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

