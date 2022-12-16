dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Up 2%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.55. 92,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 173,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNTL. TD Securities began coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.71.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

