dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 2%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 92,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 173,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DNTL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

dentalcorp Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Stories

