DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $231,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

