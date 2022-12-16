DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

