Dero Price Hits $3.72 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $48.82 million and approximately $91,971.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00022240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,730.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00399435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00848795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00097034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00609488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00274230 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,120,000 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

