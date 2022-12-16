Dero Price Tops $3.81 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.99 million and $111,110.14 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00022627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00402576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00861277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00102335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00612941 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00284181 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,118,824 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

