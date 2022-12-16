Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.45 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.53) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.84) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.37) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA AF opened at €1.25 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.37. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.42).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.