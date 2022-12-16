Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.1 %

LHA opened at €8.09 ($8.51) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of €8.07 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.