Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.42% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 7.2 %

Deutsche Post stock traded down €2.82 ($2.97) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.09 ($37.98). The company had a trading volume of 5,349,459 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.41 and a 200 day moving average of €36.38. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

