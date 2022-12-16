DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 47,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,558 shares of company stock worth $132,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

