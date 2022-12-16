DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 47,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.98.
In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,558 shares of company stock worth $132,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
