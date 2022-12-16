Digital Financial Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.33 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $64.33 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

