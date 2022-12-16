Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 41.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $86,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $143,431,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after buying an additional 3,661,556 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.76 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

