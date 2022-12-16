Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 41.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $86,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $143,431,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after buying an additional 3,661,556 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,570,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.76 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.