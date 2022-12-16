DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

