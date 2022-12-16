DNB Asset Management AS Has $19.38 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 384,566 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.