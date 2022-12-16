DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.87 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.43.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

