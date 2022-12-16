DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

