DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.74 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.