DNB Asset Management AS Sells 14,744 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

