DNB Asset Management AS Sells 520 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

