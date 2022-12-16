DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

