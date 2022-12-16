Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.17.

Docebo Stock Performance

TSE DCBO opened at C$46.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 273.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$31.66 and a twelve month high of C$89.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.69.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

