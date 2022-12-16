Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.32. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

