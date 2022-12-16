Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE D traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 79,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,808. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.