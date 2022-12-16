DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 5.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 42,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,834,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,379,483. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

