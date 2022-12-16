Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $174.10

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.10 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 176.10 ($2.16), with a volume of 661009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.24).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 973.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £11,340 ($13,912.40).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

