Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 693,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCMF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.60) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

